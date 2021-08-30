1,399 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 80.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,323,000 after purchasing an additional 341,342 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,643. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

