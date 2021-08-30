$15.62 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce sales of $15.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.90 million and the highest is $16.65 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $12.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $60.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 101,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

