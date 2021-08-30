$155.03 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report sales of $155.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.94 million to $155.30 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $147.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $606.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.65 million to $607.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $659.53 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $668.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $276,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,882 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 130,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 586,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

