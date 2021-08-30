1,633 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of CNXC opened at $170.92 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 29.02.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

