$166.52 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will announce sales of $166.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.80 million and the highest is $167.24 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $649.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATIP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.