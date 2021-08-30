17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 572,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,631. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $199.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

