17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.72. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

