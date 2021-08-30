17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,701 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,701 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Adobe comprises about 2.6% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $665.79. 40,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,892. The company has a market cap of $317.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $662.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

