17 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.48. 23,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,664. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

