17 Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,430 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $17.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $685.79. 8,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $665.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

