17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $507,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,112,000 after buying an additional 109,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

