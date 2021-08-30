$175.12 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $175.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $121.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $698.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,545. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 301,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,161. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

