$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.56. 381,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $244.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.