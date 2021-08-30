$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to post $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,724. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

