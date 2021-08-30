$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.95 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

