2,232 Shares in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $272,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTHR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,141. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $145.72 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

