24,192 Shares in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of First Financial Northwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

