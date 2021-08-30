$243.56 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report sales of $243.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $126.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $902.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.98 million to $903.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $74.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $81.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 78,535 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

