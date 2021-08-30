2,810 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $124.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.