2,903 Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,453,000 after acquiring an additional 144,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,927 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $152.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.47. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $91.82 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

