298 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 572.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $1,448,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.41.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.62. 181,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.73. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

