$30.08 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report sales of $30.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the lowest is $29.18 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $22.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $118.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $139.03 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENT. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 109,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 32,949 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.58. 551,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

