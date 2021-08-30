302 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG opened at $84.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.98. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

