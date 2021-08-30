317 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.87 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

