3,256 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000.

BMAY stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.48. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

