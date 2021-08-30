34,243 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HealthStream by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $936.84 million, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

