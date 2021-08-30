$355.99 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post $355.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.80 million. Infinera posted sales of $340.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,864 shares of company stock worth $2,014,321 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

