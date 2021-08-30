360 Financial Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

MSFT opened at $299.72 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

