$364.40 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post sales of $364.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.10 million to $365.70 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $318.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.43. The stock had a trading volume of 261,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $1,824,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in IPG Photonics by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 25,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IPG Photonics by 111,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

