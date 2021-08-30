$37.75 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post $37.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.34 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 518.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $151.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $159.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $232.39 million, with estimates ranging from $198.38 million to $272.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%.

BCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $126,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $452,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

