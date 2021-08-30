$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce $4.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.89 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $18.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $112,316,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,297 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 65,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.