$4.79 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce $4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 to $7.04. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $4.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $18.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $26.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.53 to $33.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

LPI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 684,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.71. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,044,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

