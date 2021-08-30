4,041 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. 1,264,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.10 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

