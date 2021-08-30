4,800 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Ararat Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

