51,364 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 158,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,310,000 after purchasing an additional 685,783 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.32. 55,975,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,327,434. The stock has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

