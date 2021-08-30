534,500 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 534,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $86,304,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $46,130,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.00 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

