54,000 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $70.17. 23,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,570. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $71.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

