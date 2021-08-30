7,147 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,147 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

