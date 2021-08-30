8,190 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Cavco Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $263.93 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $265.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.90.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

