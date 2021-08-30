Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 676.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 52,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 577,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $66,998,000 after buying an additional 36,293 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.67. The company had a trading volume of 112,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

