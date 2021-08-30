Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANF. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ANF opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

