Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) had its target price lifted by Litchfield Hills Research from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th.

ADIL stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.60. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

