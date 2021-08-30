Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

