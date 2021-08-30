Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.65% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

FTLS stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

