Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCOM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $56.28 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $56.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74.

