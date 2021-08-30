Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 203.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at $10,609,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

