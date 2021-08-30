Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 298 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in American States Water by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $90.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

