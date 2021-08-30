Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $103,000 Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCXI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $15.73 on Monday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

