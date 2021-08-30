Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

DY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

