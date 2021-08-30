Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,553 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STORE Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after purchasing an additional 643,741 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.